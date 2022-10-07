Tua Tagovailoa’s apparent head injury and the Miami Dolphins’ handling of said injury was the talk of the town last week. The quarterback suffered a serious concussion less than a week after he seemingly injured his head against the Bills. The incident put a huge spotlight on the NFL and Miami’s concussion protocols.

The Dolphins immediately placed Tua Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol, and preemptively ruled him out for Week 5 against the Jets. Many have wondered how long will Miami let their quarterback recover from such a serious injury. As it turns out, we may have gotten a hint based on what they didn’t do. (via Cameron Wolfe)

Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa is still in the concussion protocol and has been seeing several outside specialists. Tua will not be traveling for recovery purposes. He will not be going on IR today or tomorrow. McDaniel says Tua yells “what’s up beast” to him in hallway. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 7, 2022

What’s interesting to note here is that the Dolphins are not placing Tua Tagovailoa on the Injured Reserve list. That means that there’s a distinct possibility that Miami sends out Tua as soon as he clears concussion protocols, which could be next week. It seems like that the team is eager to get their quarterback back on the field.

From a football perspective, that eagerness is completely justified. Tagovailoa has been balling out for the Dolphins since the start of the new season. The former Alabama quarterback found his groove playing alongside guys like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That made it more heartbreaking when Tua suffered that nasty concussion.

There will be many fans who will undoubtedly want to keep Tagovailoa as safe as possible. Ultimately, the Dolphins will have to juggle the safety of Tagovailoa and their desire to win games. That’s unfortunately the sad reality of being an athlete.