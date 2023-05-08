After a report on Monday morning indicating that the NFL schedule might not be releasing on May 11, as expected, it has been confirmed that the schedule will be released on Thursday night, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There are some important factors to consider that many might not know about ahead of the schedule release, according to Schefter.

The 2023 season will feature a Black Friday game for the first time ever, so we will find out about the matchup for the Black Friday game when the NFL schedule gets released on Thursday.

Teams can be on Thursday Night Football twice. It will be interesting to see if a team ends up on Thursday Night Football twice, who it is, and whether or not this change creates better matchups throughout the season.

Games do not necessarily belong to networks anymore, all games are free agents, as Schefter noted. That means that for example, not every game between NFC teams will necessarily be on Fox, and not every game between AFC teams will necessarily be on CBS.

Lastly, not all teams are guaranteed to have a primetime spot. It will be interesting to see who is on the outside looking in when it comes to primetime games.

As always, it will be intriguing to see who will be playing in the opening night game, international games, and primetime games in general throughout the season. There will likely be information trickling out over the course of the next few days, culminating with the full schedule coming out on Thursday night.