Ryan Clark has come a long way as a broadcaster, podcaster and studio analyst in his post-playing days. The Super Bowl 43 champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers has built himself up as a personality, trash-talker and brand. However, he may want to have a word with whoever is picking out his wardrobe after his latest appearance before the Monday Night Football broadcast of the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys game. Clark was wearing an atrocious-looking jacket that had social media firing up the roasts.

Maybe the tailor ran out of material?

“Designer didn’t have enough material to finish either one of the jackets he was working on and came up with this.”

I think he's concerned and trying to help him.

“Someone needs to tell Ryan Clark that just because you can wear a jacket that's two different styles, doesn't mean that you should.”

Maybe we missed the warning signs. This fan didn't.

“I like Ryan Clark but he’s been dressing the fool this entire season.”

What's Louisiana got to do with it? The Pelican State is catching strays.

“when keepin it real, goes wrong. Tell us you're from Louisiana without telling us you're from Louisiana.”

And sometimes, the simplest answer is typically the right one.

“😂😂😂😂😂NO😂😂😂😂😂”

Ryan Clark not alone in bad wardrobe choices

Earlier this season, Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams caught heat, only in fun, for his oversized coat worn during a postgame presser.

Stefon Diggs was teased mercilessly for wearing a skirt in 2023.

A personal favorite was when Travis Kelce's mom gave him a hard time about his fit back in 2022. She called it “definitely not business attire,” and Patrick Mahomes compared the jacket to Kramer from Seinfeld.