The Dallas Cowboys have been the talk of the NFL for yet another loss against the San Francisco 49ers, with the latest person being Ryan Clark. He said on the NFL on ESPN a simple sentiment about the Cowboys' second-half game plan.



“You also need to talk about [the Cowboys] because they're trash,” Clark said.



Clark elaborated and talked about the lack, or more so the absence of second-half adjustments by Dallas. When the 49ers made consistent adjustments, the Cowboys didn't keep up, forcing a 30-24 loss, as well as their fourth of the season.



The news comes hours after Stephen A. Smith blasted Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Still, the Dallas roster isn't entirely different. Not to mention, Prescott isn't doing himself any favors with his performance. He had 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the year. Some of the interceptions have been errant throws he usually doesn't make. Also, Prescott is one interception away from tying his 2023 statistic of nine. It's only Week 8 and he's close to that total.

Is it time to hit the panic button after the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers?

Considering how close the NFC East is, it might not be that time. However, Dallas hasn't made their lives any easier. After inking Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to lucrative contracts, there's not enough money to sign marquee-free agents. Also, it's more difficult to make trades midseason because of the high salary cap.

They replaced offensive coordinator Kellen Moore with Brian Schottenheimer, and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with Mike Zimmer in the offseason. However, both current coordinators are respectable and have a reputation for being good at their play-calling duties. Regardless, the Cowboys have been atrociously bad, compared to last season. They went from the best offense and a top-5 defense to the 22nd-best offense and the 31st-worst defense.

There have been midseason changes before but Dallas seems reluctant to do so. For instance, the New York Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. Although the Jets aren't performing to their expectations, they attempted to make life easier for the offense. The Ezekiel Elliott experiment has failed tremendously, and having a running back could help this offense.

Prescott was extremely successful because of the balanced attack. While the offensive approach has been balanced, the ground game is virtually nonexistent. However, this loss is on the coaches. The 49ers made adjustments in man-to-man coverage and allowed tight end George Kittle to feast. The Cowboys did nothing to try and stop defensively and didn't fix the offensive shortcomings.

Dallas is in a rut and will need a 180 if they want to compete in their division, along with the NFC.