A former New England offensive player is on his way out of the league.

The New England Patriots are one of the NFL's most successful franchises of all-time almost entirely based on the accomplishments of the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era. The Patriots had many players at the running back position during their dynastic run, and Rex Burkhead is one of the most memorable among them.

The modern day Patriots are looking to fill a coaching void now that Belichick's son has left for a Big Ten football program. The Patriots' famous owner Robert Kraft reacted to Belichick still being jobless after his exit from New England.

On Monday, the Patriots family got news in the form of the retirement of one of its contributing, Super Bowl winning members — and it wasn't Coach Belichick.

Rex Burkhead Announces NFL Exit

A sixth-round NFL Draft pick out of Nebraska in 2013 by the Cincinnati Bengals, Rex Burkhead turned in a solid NFL career with Ohio's southernmost franchise, the Bengals, and lastly the Houston Texans, whom he played for in 2022.

Burkhead is known for his hard-nosed running style and versatility out of the backfield.

He had 43 yards rushing in the NFL's Super Bowl LIII in 2019, a 13-3 Patriots victory over Jared Goff, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. He also had 18 yards rushing in Super Bowl LII, a Patriots loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Burkhead is officially retiring from the NFL now according to Ari Meirov on Twitter.

Veteran RB Rex Burkhead is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons. Spent four years with the Bengals, four with the Patriots and his final two with Houston. pic.twitter.com/CSvxhqEcWK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2024

Fans React to Burkhead Retirement

Fans reacted to the latest NFL news on Twitter about the former Patriots runner.

“So underrated his whole career. Congrats on retirement,” one fan said.

“This dude was awesome in the NFL but every time I think of Rex Burkhead I think of when he went to Nebraska,” another reader added.