Will a team get Bill Belichick soon?

There are only a few names that have become synonymous with a franchise. Bill Belichick has been exactly that for the New England Patriots. The coach still remains the most noticeable figure for sports fans. When he left, it felt like a big hole needed to be filled by Jerod Mayo because he was going to another team. However, he still has not found a new home. Patriots owner Robert Kraft could only wish him well, via Ryan Gaydos and Larry Fink of Fox News.

“Well, he’s pretty special. We were lucky to have him for a quarter of a century and we only wish him well,” the Patriots owner said.

Bill Belichick had two interviews with the Atlanta Falcons but that did not work out. Arthur Blank gave the job to Dan Quinn instead which closed the door on Belichick's hopes of being one of the 32 head coaches in the league.

Despite all of this, Robert Kraft knows that any team would be lucky to have the dynasty maker on their side. He posits how Belichick has been able to help him over the years before parting ways and choosing Jerod Mayo to take over for the Patriots.

“I’m very proud that our partnership lasted for 24 years. Bill has taught me a lot over those years, and we had high expectations for what we could achieve together. I think we were the only ones who had those expectations, and I think it’s safe to say we exceeded them,” Kraft declared.

There are still open coaching spots all over the league. The former Patriots head honcho might even be a consultant on one of the teams in the league but there is no guarantee. Hopefully, he lands a job before the season kicks off.