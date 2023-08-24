The 104th NFL regular season is quickly approaching, and the league is filled with parity for the 2023 campaign. In order to build up the hype for what should be a very exciting season, the NFL is teasing the pre-written script for 2023, via Bleacher Report.

NFL really previewed their new script for the 104th season 🤣📄 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/JlZjwWgiWG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 24, 2023

“Alright everyone. Last season was a smash…this year's script has to top it. So welcome to the table read for the 104th season of the NFL. Let's get to work.”

Keegan-Michael Key steals the show for the NFL promotion, introducing the script for the 104th season as a table read filled with NFL players turned “actors” begins. Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, DK Metcalf and Ja'Marr Chase are all players featured in the ad, playing into the idea that the NFL is scripted.

Professional sports leagues being scripted has become an ongoing joke over the last few seasons, especially across the NBA and the NFL. With some of the insane drama that occurs over the course of these seasons, it is hard not to compare the entertainment to scripted movies or TV shows.

Without a doubt, the 2023 NFL regular season is shaping up to be one of the more exciting seasons in recent memory. There is an insane amount of parity across the league, as teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills all figure to remain contenders. Meanwhile, young up-and-coming teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to make some noise. Not to mention, organizations like the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins are all aiming to insert themselves into the playoff conversation this year.

Besides all the teams mentioned, there are still plenty of squads who could be full of surprises this year. Clearly, the NFL script for the 104th season is going to be a wild one in 2023.