Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver TY Hilton recently shared an NFL “script” joke on Twitter. The joke in question referenced Hilton’s former Colts teammate Andrew Luck, who shockingly retired in 2018 after a brief 6-year NFL career.

🗣🗣🗣 12 PLEASE DONT FOLLOW THE SCRIPT. PLEASE DONT 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zI8ZOJp350 — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) February 3, 2023

“12 PLEASE DONT FOLLOW THE SCRIPT. PLEASE DONT,” Hilton wrote on Twitter.

Rumors have recently emerged in reference to the NFL possibly being rigged/scripted. Former star running back Arian Foster said he received scripts for each season during his career.

“That’s what practice was about. It was about practicing the script,” Foster said, via the “Macrodosing” podcast.“This is what goes on, this is what we have to do… we know what’s going to happen. But you still got to put on a show.”

As for Andrew Luck, he was considered to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league during his tenure with the Colts. Luck recently revealed his biggest retirement regret.

“I regret the timing of when I retired,” Luck said.

Injuries played a role in his final decision to leave the game. Nevertheless, the decision took the NFL world by storm. But Hilton, who played with the Colts from 2012-2021 before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, jokingly stated that the NFL script was an underlying reason for Luck’s early retirement.

It will be interesting to see if Roger Goodell and the league address the NFL scripted/rigged rumors. People around the NFL world have shared no shortage of memes on the subject, but Foster made his claim in a rather serious tone.

The memes and rumors will continue to surface as a result of Foster’s statement.