It was a stunning scene on Saturday afternoon, as former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was accosted by an unruly fan outside of Beaver Stadium on the campus of Pennsylvania State University in Penn State University Park.

Prior to Saturday afternoon's tilt between Big Ten rivals Penn State and Ohio State, a fan yelled out a homophobic slur in Kelce's direction, specifically referencing the relationship between his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and pop superstar Taylor Swift.

“Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother's a f—– dating Taylor Swift?” the man shouted.

Immediately, Kelce turned and grabbed the fan's phone out of his hand and smashed it onto the sidewalk. Kelce was then heard barking at the fan, via X:

“Who's the f—– now?” he exclaimed.

The fan in question was wearing a Penn State hoodie, and appeared to have been following Kelce recording him on his phone prior to shouting out the slur. The incident took place as Kelce was making his way toward Beaver Stadium to make an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday.

Ohio State held on for a 20-13 win, improving to 7-1.

As of the writing of this article, Kelce has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

Jason Kelce played his entire NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles

Selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Eagles, he played his entire career with the franchise and helped them win the franchise's first championship in Super Bowl LII.

Kelce decided to call it a career earlier this year after becoming one of only three centers in NFL history along with Dermontti Dawson and Mike Webster to be named an NFL All-Pro at least five times; he earned the distinction six times. He also earned seven Pro Bowl nominations.

Currently, he co-hosts the “New Heights” podcast with his brother Travis and also joined ESPN's Monday Night Countdown crew.