In a heated viral moment captured on camera, Jason Kelce was harassed by a student who asked a very inappropriate question about Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift while walking through the Penn State campus. In reaction to the student's NSFW remark, Kelce turned around, grabbed the abuser's phone and smashed it on the ground.

From another angle, you can more clearly see Kelce's face and the act of slamming the phone on the ground.

Expand Tweet

Kelce was on the Penn State campus for the Ohio State-Penn State game.

Jason Kelce's newfound star status

With the success of Kelce's New Heights podcast, brothers Jason and Travis are both in the spotlight. Not only for Travis' relationship with megastar Taylor Swift, but the podcast struck a $100 million deal with Amazon's podcast studio Wondery. Unfortunately, success begets clout chasers who want to egg people like Jason on for attention on social media.

Travis and Taylor may be moving toward something more serious, as the brothers discussed on a recent New Heights podcast bonus episode. Travis talked about some potential next steps in his relationship with Swift.

“I feel like [it’s] when you know someone’s life,” Travis said. “When you see someone’s day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently,” he added. “You naturally just feel the genuine connection.”

“You’ll know, if you want to do it, you’ll do it,” Jason said. “That’s how you know. And then if she wants to do it, then you both end up doing it. Not in that way, but moving in way.”

With so much happening in the brothers' lives, some have questioned whether Travis is still committed to football. Jason unequivocally put that talk to bed.

“Now he's enjoying his life very publicly. Everything he does, and really everything our family does, is very much out in the open. That's just the nature of the way it is right now. Trav has been very healthy throughout his career. He's a guy who has always found a way to show up in peak physical shape.”

“Optics are that he's all over the place. And that's not just optics it's reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing. Football has always been the most important thing in Trav's life. He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his offseasons very much. He is always going to find a way to make football the number one priority.”

Jason retired from the NFL after the 2023 season. Travis is in his 12th season with the Kansas City Chiefs.