Former NFL star JJ Watt has become a Swiftie after attending the opening night of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Before the concert, Watt, his wife, and some friends posed with a cardboard cutout of the pop superstar on social media, jokingly asking where he could pick up his “husband of the year award.”

Where do I pick up my husband of the year award? #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/XrurCMtO6C — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 19, 2023

It ended up being the concert itself that left the former Houston Texans player completely blown away. In a tweet, he praised Swift’s three-hour-and-15-minute show, saying, “When your fans pay for a ticket, they are getting their money’s worth and some. Touché.” The following day, JJ Watt even posted a two-and-a-half-minute video review of the show, describing it as “unbelievable” and praising the production, set design, video boards, sound quality, and speakers, Billboard reports.

The NFL legend was particularly impressed with the effort Swift put into creating a memorable experience for her fans. “You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans,” he said. Watt was so impressed that he even copped some official Swiftie merch after the concert.

44 Songs.

3 Hours and 15 Minutes. So much respect @taylorswift13 When your fans pay for a ticket, they are getting their money’s worth and some. Touché. #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/bgtVz0EzlB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 19, 2023

Swift has been on a roll lately, having just released four new tracks on Friday, March 17. Her Eras Tour is set to continue this weekend with back-to-back shows in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. With Watt’s glowing review and the hype surrounding her latest releases, it’s no wonder why tickets are selling out fast.

It’s clear that J.J. Watt is now a Swiftie and he’s not alone. Swift’s music has the power to captivate anyone, no matter their background. The pop star’s ability to create unforgettable experiences for her fans is just one of the many reasons why she continues to dominate the music industry.