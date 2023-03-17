Following the NFL combine and heading into draft season, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s height has been a main conversation. While Young was measured at 6 feet tall at the combine, many believe that the former-Heisman winner is closer to 5-foot-1o.

With questions surrounding his height, some in the NFL question how well Young will handle the next level. Upon his arrival to the league, he will be one of the league’s shortest quarterbacks to ever take the field. But future Hall of Fame defensive end JJ Watt doesn’t believe that questions surrounding Young’s height should stop a team from selecting him in the draft.

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Watt spoke about Bryce Young’s size.

“Who do you think he was going against at Alabama? Was he going against 5-foot-5 defensive lineman?” stated Watt.

“If you think the guy is a good quarterback if you think he can make the right reads if you think he can make the throws if you think he can get out of trouble when he gets in trouble if you think he can lead your team the way you want him to lead the team, then why would you have questions over it? Do I wish that every single quarterback was 6-foot-5 but also ran a 4.2, but also had the accuracy, but also had the agility, yeah no doubt. But you’re trying to find the best guy that is out there, and if you believe that he is the best guy on the board, don’t be scared off by his height.”

According to Watt, if Young is the quarterback that you like, then his height shouldn’t stop you from adding him. This belief appears to be shared by many people around the NFL. With the draft quickly approaching, Bryce Young is expected to be one of the first players selected. During his time at Alabama, he was elite. Now, a team with a top pick will be hoping that he can help them return to form.