Still just 25 years old, former Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins must have a lot left in the tank despite his career being derailed by injuries. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star tailback is currently looking for a new team for a fresh restart in the NFL after spending four years with the Ravens.
While he remains a free agent, Dobbins seems like he's ready to give it a go again, with Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reporting that the running back has already been medically cleared to resume seeing action on the field again after dealing with a devastating lower-body injury.
“Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins has been cleared for football activities, Dr. Neal ElAttrache wrote in a letter to select teams today, noting Dobbins looks “outstanding” coming off a torn Achilles. Dobbins, who averages 5.8 ypc in his career, is expected to take visits soon.”
This is certainly a great development on Dobbins' end, as he plans to showcase teams that he's still got what it takes to be successful in the NFL despite the injuries his body has absorbed in his football career.
JK Dobbins' injury history
JK Dobbins' injury troubles go way back before he even suited up for the Buckeyes. In 2016, he broke his fibula during a season-opening game at Liberty Hill when he was still playing high school football for La Grange. Then in 2019, his last year wearing Ohio State colors, JK Dobbins injured his ankle in the second quarter of a Fiesta Bowl game against Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers. He rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries before leaving the game that Ohio State ultimately lost via a score of 29-23.
Several months later, Dobbins turned pro, as he was selected by the Ravens in the second round (55th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Dobbins was healthy for the most part of his rookie season in the pros, appearing in 15 games and rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries, while adding 120 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 18 receptions and 24 targets. The future looked so promising for Dobbins at the time, but that season was the last time he played in more than eight games.
While preparing for the 2021 NFL season, Dobbins suffered a serious injury during a preseason matchup against the Washington Football Team. His injury was later diagnosed as a torn ACL that led to Dobbins missing the entire 2021 campaign. After a long process of recovering from that injury and the surgery that followed to repair his knee, Dobbins returned to action in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season against the New England Patriots. However, in Week 6 of the same season, Dobbins sustained another knee injury while playing against the New York Giants.
Now that he's well on his way to full health, it remains to be seen where Dobbins will end up with. It's currently an ugly market for running backs, so there shouldn't be high expectations on the money he'll command in free agency, especially after a major injury. However, a one-year, prove-it deal could be exactly what Dobbins need to show everyone what he's capable of despite his recent health setbacks.