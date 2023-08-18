The Baltimore Ravens' training camp is on the right track, with key playmakers J.K. Dobbins and Rashod Bateman showing positive signs Friday. Bateman returned to practice after missing two days this week, and Dobbins is finally participating in full team drills, according to ESPN's Jameson Hensley.

J.K. Dobbins has been a major question mark for much of the summer. He spent most of training camp on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, rehabbing knee issues that have plagued him for two years now. However, speculation circled that Dobbins' PUP status was not only a matter of health. Some believed Dobbins was disgruntled by his contract situation and planned to hold out until he received an extension.

However, those concerns now seem trivial. The team activated Dobbins from the PUP list Monday. Ravens fans should be thrilled that Dobbins is back with the team and preparing for the season. He will be a key part of Baltimore's 2023 plans.

The Ravens finally addressed their future plans and current standing in the NFL this offseason. They extended Lamar Jackson to a huge contract, fully committing to him as their guy for the next five seasons. That move was an indication they are in win-now mode.

Then, they made several moves to get Jackson as much help as possible. That included signing veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr., who, by the way, was absent for his second consecutive practice Friday. The Ravens also drafted WR Zay Flowers in the first round this year, and Rashod Bateman was also a former first-round pick, so it's critical that he's healthy this season as well.

Injuries unfortunately derailed the Ravens' last two seasons, with Jackson playing just 12 games in each. Dobbins missed all of 2021 and a big chunk of 2022, as did second-string RB Gus Edwards. Baltimore is all in on Lamar Jackson and this current group; and it's time to start seeing some results. This is the former MVP's sixth NFL season, and the Ravens' haven't won a playoff game since 2020.

Dobbins' health and production will be huge for the Ravens' offense and it will ease the pressure for Jackson. The Ravens can't continue to ask Jackson to carry the entire offense.

They will fight for a playoff spot in a loaded AFC and a tough division. In the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals are essentially playoff locks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by Mike Tomlin and a stacked defense are always tough to beat. The Cleveland Browns are a wild card, and could be very good if Deshaun Watson returns to his prime form.