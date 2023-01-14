The Baltimore Ravens will likely be happy to find themselves in the playoffs after missing them entirely last season. However, the circumstances surrounding their team are fairly similar to what they were last season; this team is incredibly beat up, and that will play a huge factor in their Wild Card round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens have been falling apart after a strong start to the season, primarily due to Lamar Jackson’s injury absence. Jackson once again won’t be suiting up for this game, and even worse, Tyler Huntley is being labeled as a game-time decision after being forced to miss Baltimore’s Week 18 contest, which was also against Cincinnati.

Baltimore is in a pretty rough spot, and unsurprisingly, they aren’t being given much of a shot to win this game. But you can’t rule any team out in the playoffs until they are officially eliminated, and for that reason, the Ravens can’t be counted out. But if they want to win, they are going to need this key X-Factor to step up and deliver for them in this huge matchup against their longtime division rival.

Ravens X-Factor vs. Bengals: J.K. Dobbins

Regardless of who ends up playing for the Ravens under center, whether it be Huntley or third-string quarterback Anthony Brown, their offense isn’t going to be able to rely much on their passing attack. You could say Mark Andrews is their X-Factor since he will command the most targets, and attention from the Bengals defense, but that simply doesn’t feel like it’s the right call.

That leads us to the ground game, which is being led by a resurgent J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins wasn’t ready for the start of the regular season, struggled in his first four games, and ended up missing the next two months before returning in Week 14. But over his final four games, Dobbins has been one of the most productive running backs in the game (57 CAR, 397 YDS, 1 TD, 7 YPC)

If the Ravens want any shot of winning this game, they are going to need a big game from Dobbins. Neither Huntley nor Brown can be relied upon to consistently move the ball in the air, which means Dobbins is going to have to put the Ravens in favorable situations on third down in order for Baltimore to have a shot to win this game.

The problem is that the Bengals have a pretty solid run defense. Part of it is due to the fact that they are playing from ahead most of the time, forcing their opponent to air out the football just to keep games close, but even when teams run against Cincinnati, they aren’t having much success. The Bengals allowed the fifth fewest rushing yards throughout the league this season, as well as the ninth fewest yards per carry.

Cincinnati isn’t dumb; they know the Ravens are going to be relying on Dobbins and company to pick up yards on the ground. That makes an already tall task all the more difficult. Dobbins will likely be facing stacked boxes, and forced to pick up big gains. It sounds difficult, but Dobbins has been producing at a high level with Jackson on the sidelines as of late.

Dobbins isn’t the only running back that will be used, as Gus Edwards will likely see some carries as well. But Dobbins has been the best rusher of the bunch when he’s been fully healthy this season, and in a do-or-die situation, there’s no reason to believe that Dobbins isn’t going to get the ball over and over in this one.

If the Ravens win this game, they are going to have to win it ugly. Picking up short chunks on the ground and moving the chains, while also keeping the football away from the Bengals offense, is going to be the key. If Baltimore falls behind early, they are toast; they simply don’t have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s offense right now.

Baltimore also cannot panic and completely abandon the run either. Keeping the football in their possession is going to be a big piece of this game that comes with Dobbins having a big day. That doesn’t mean Dobbins is going to have to have seven yards per carry, but he’s going to have to be prepared to have somewhere around 20 to 25 carries in this game.

The Bengals will be prepared for this as well, and it’s going to come down to whether or not Dobbins can deliver. He’s facing a very tough challenge, and he could end up having a big game that still results in a Ravens loss. But in order for Baltimore to have any sort of chance to win this game, Dobbins is going to have to deliver, making him Baltimore’s key X-Factor in this must-win game.