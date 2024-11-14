The past few years have been rather interesting for Jon Gruden. The veteran head coach resigned from his post as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach in 2021 after a probe into the Washington Football Team uncovered a slew of emails in which Gruden used racist, misogynistic, and homophobic slurs. Since then, Gruden has been out of the league, and it was fair to wonder whether or not his career in the NFL was over.

Gruden took a coaching consultant role with the New Orleans Saints in 2023, and he joined the Milano Seamen of the European League of Football as an advisor, but his most notable gig has been his heightened presence on social media. Gruden has amassed quite a following on TikTok with his high-energy football videos, and that just earned him a multi-year deal with sports media company Barstool Sports.

Expand Tweet

Jon Gruden fully dives into the world of sports media

Reports have emerged suggesting that Gruden wants to get back into coaching in the NFL, and that teams across the league may have interest in him. However, for the time being, he's landed with Barstool Sports, where he will likely continue creating sports-related content for them, while also potentially embarking on several new projects.

This is a big move for Gruden, especially in the wake of other former head coaches such as Bill Belichick and Nick Saban diving into the world of sports media. Belichick is widely believed to be using the sports media avenue as a way for him to get back into coaching, so it's fair to wonder if Gruden could be angling for a similar move. Only time will tell, but all eyes will be on Gruden and Barstool Sports moving forward to see what sort of content they end up working on together.