Jon Gruden may be an outcast in NFL circles after his email scandal that led to his resignation with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that doesn't mean he's stopped paying attention to the NFL. While Gruden has recently expressed a desire to return to coaching, he's continued keeping tabs on the NFL and the football world as a whole so that if an opportunity ever does come his way, he'll be ready to go.

One area Gruden has been watching early on in the season is the play of the league's three starting rookie quarterbacks in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix. While each of those three guys have experienced some highs and lows to start their professional careers, Gruden recently revealed that he's been most impressed with Nix's play for the Denver Broncos.

“I’d start with Nix probably in Denver just because I recognize the system, I know the coach, I know the scheme very well. So I can recognize what the developmental process is like. They were just here in Tampa, I got to see him at close range, he’s a lot bigger guy than I thought. He’s very athletic and I know what he’s doing on a day-to-day basis behind the scenes.”

“The other guys are talented but they’re under siege a little bit, they’re getting hit a lot. They’re in a more college operation style offense in Washington so I see Daniels running around, he showcases great athleticism and toughness…I think Bo Nix is moving on, moving forward a little bit quicker because of the protection I saw against the Buccaneers….Caleb Williams has just been under siege too much to really get a true evaluation.” – Jon Gruden, The Dan Patrick Show

Jon Gruden likes what he sees from Bo Nix

The performance from rookie quarterbacks as they transition to the pros is incredibly volatile, and we have seen that firsthand with the play of Williams, Daniels, and Nix. Gruden believes that Nix has been the steadiest of the bunch, largely because of the scheme he's working within, and the fact that he has an NFL-caliber offensive line that is keeping him upright.

Williams and Daniels have been struggling to get much protection from their offensive lines, and while they have managed to make plays for their respective teams, it's been a struggle at times for them. The same is certainly true of Nix, but in Gruden's eyes, he's been the most impressive rookie passer so far, and after his dominant outing in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he will look to carry over the positive momentum for Denver in Week 4.