Josh Allen-Matthew Stafford showdown headlines wild Week 1 quirk not seen since 1967

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is set to kick off when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, on Thursday Night Football. It figures to be a fantastic matchup between two of the deepest teams in the NFL to kick off what should be an entertaining season of football.

Both Allen and Stafford are former first-round picks, and will be part of a strange feat that hasn’t been seen since 1967. Allen and Stafford headline one of nine games in Week 1 in which the starting quarterback for both teams were former first round draft picks. This highlights an influx in high end quarterback talent being taken early in drafts, and will hopefully result in some interesting football along the way.

“Mac Jones vs. Tua Tagovailoa is one of nine Week 1 matchups across the NFL between starting quarterbacks who entered the NFL as first-round draft picks. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that will be the most of any week since 1967. The previous mark was eight (Week 1 of 2012).” – Mike Reiss, ESPN

This is certainly an odd coincidence, and it’s interesting to see that there had never been a week like this in NFL history before. There’s obviously a lot of strong first round quarterbacks in the NFL currently, but it’s rare to see them go up against each other like they are doing here.

Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford’s battle to open the regular season may be the most entertaining of the bunch, but this stat makes it clear that there should be some very entertaining football to open the season. That certainly should be music to the ears of football fans everywhere.