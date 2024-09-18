NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner has become a reliable analyst in the eyes of many like his recent assessment of Bryce Young, the second-year quarterback for the Carolina Panthers who just got recently benched. Warner has no doubt talked about many topics in the NFL world, but has questioned other analysts in the field about watching tape on every game right after they are completed.

He would state his opinions on “The Pat McAfee Show” where the host poked fun saying that some are analysts are “lying” where while Warner wouldn't 100 percent agree with that, he would say he's “amazed” when one can “evaluate all these players.”

“I’m always amazed when someone can come on a show on Monday and evaluate all these players on a Monday,” Warner said. “That’s the thing that surprises me. Like I grind the tape and I’ve got a new schedule here so I actually got all the tape done by the time I was done with my Monday night call on Monday Night Football. But it took me all night Sunday and all day Monday to get it done.”

Kurt Warner talks what drives him “crazy” about some NFL analysts

Warner would understand if a certain analyst would focus on one player like Drake Maye for example or he used one of Caleb Williams, but he said that it “drives me crazy” when one talks about seven or eight players. After the comments, he would genuinely ask how he can watch all this film in a short amount of time.

“When people get on Monday and make some of these evaluations, it drives me crazy,” Warner said. “Specifically when it’s about a player. It could be somebody like Pat, you have somebody on your show and you say we’re going to talk about Caleb Williams, so they can go and watch that tape. So they can go watch that tape and evaluate that. But when you’re asking to talk about 7, 8 different guys, and to think they have the right evaluation it drives me crazy because people are listening to what they say about these players.”

Kurt Warner first addressed these thoughts on social media

In fact, this was a post on his X, formerly Twitter, account where he asked about “grinding tape” and if someone has suggestions to please send them his way.

“I have been grinding tape since 8pm last night & I have gotten through 10 games – how do all these ppl talk about these players & teams on a Monday as if they have watched the games & really can evaluate them??? Can you guys share your routine so I can see if it’s more efficient?”

Warner is highly respected as an analyst as besides his football knowledge, he was a productive quarterback that experienced success.