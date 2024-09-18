The Carolina Panthers have had a disaster of a 2024 season, and we're only three weeks in. Carolina has been thrashed by both of its opponents so far. They also recently decided to bench QB Bryce Young, which has caused a lot of controversy both in and out of Carolina.

Former NFL QB Kurt Warner shared his thoughts on the situation on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

“It’s obvious when you watched the tape that Bryce wasn’t ready to handle all that goes into it,” Warner said. “Bryce was in a unique situation because a lot of times we get these quarterbacks that are great athletes and can run around and create, and have these big arms that can make up for things with their athletic ability. Bryce isn’t one of those guys, and so he’s got to win with processioning and getting the ball out on time, and having good technique to make sure he’s accurate with his throws. Those are all things that he’s struggling with right now.”

Warner also says that overall, Bryce just wasn’t ready to be an NFL quarterback.

“The ball comes out to late, his technique is hurting him in terms of getting the ball out on time. You couple that with a team that’s not great around him. That can’t cover up some of those issues, and you can understand from a football perspective why they made this move.”

Young obviously had a lot of collegiate success at Alabama, but it is clearly not translating to the NFL in Carolina. It must be tough for Panthers fans to see other QBs from Young's class like C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson making big plays and becoming the type of player that Carolina thought they had in Young.

Bryce Young rumored to be ‘pissed' about Panthers benching him

Nobody was more surprised by the move than Bryce Young himself.

“He's pissed,” an anonymous source told ESPN reporter Jeremey Fowler, who also wrote that the QB was “not only shocked by the decision but also upset.”

Young should be upset about this situation. However, it is odd to imagine Young upset, as he is usually so calm and collected.

The ESPN report also addressed this, calling Young's demeanor into question.

“Fiery is not Young's style,” Fowler wrote. “And while his poise was considered a strength coming out of Alabama and still can be one, his calm demeanor can be portrayed by some as a lack of urgency. Finally, there is also a belief that “even though the offense is not loaded with talent, the Panthers feel as if the receivers are at least getting open enough for NFL standards, and that Dalton can hit them.”

Andy Dalton will lead the Panthers in Week 3 against a surging Raiders squad that knocked off the Ravens in Week 2. Not the easiest test for the veteran QB.