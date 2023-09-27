With the Cincinnati Bengals releasing La'el Collins, the offensive lineman is free to sign with any team in the NFL. Collins has been drawing interest from plenty around the league.

In fact, “a dozen or so,” teams have shown interest in Collins, via Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. Collins is fully cleared from the ACL and MCL tear he suffered in December. The OL is now set to begin his free agency tour.

If Collins doesn't end up signing with a team, he has a $2.1 million insurance policy. However, with his health now cleared and with numerous teams trying to sign him, it seems unlikely – barring an injury setback – that Collins doesn't make it back to the NFL.

La'el Collins entered the league as an undrafted free agent. Despite his draft status – which came due to off-field issues – Collins made almost an immediate impact in the NFL. In his six years with the Cowboys, Collins appeared in 74 games, making 11 starts. He started all 16 games in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

When his time with the Cowboys came to an end, Collins signed with the Bengals. He started 15 games for the team in 2022 and appeared to be a part of the team's O-line of the future. However, his brutal knee injury as well as Orlando Brown Jr.'s signing prematurely ended his tenure in Cincinnati.

Collins is now ready for his next opportunity. He is entering a free agent market that has plenty of teams clamoring for his services. The last step now is to find the perfect match.