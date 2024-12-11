The NFL is serious about playing more international games in future seasons. There were five international games in the 2024 season and more to come in the future. In fact, Roger Goodell announced a plan in November to increase to eight international games for the 2025 NFL season.

The 2025 NFL Berlin game is the first part of a multiyear commitment by the league to playing games in Berlin.

“Germany has a rich tradition of American football, and the NFL has a deep history with the city of Berlin,” Goodell said on Wednesday. “We first held a preseason game at the Olympic Stadium 34 years ago, before it was home to NFL Europe's Berlin Thunder in the early 2000s. Now, with almost 20 million NFL fans in Germany, we'll make a historic return to the city playing a regular-season game for the first time as we open the next chapter in our relationship with Berlin.”

The league has held regular-season games in both Munich and Frankfurt since the 2022 season. The 2025 game in Berlin will mark the fifth regular-season game in Germany.

“This long-term partnership with the NFL will continue to boost Berlin as a global sports metropolis, as well as excite fans at the Olympic Stadium,” said Iris Spranger, Senator for the Interior and Sports, State of Berlin. “The 2025 NFL Berlin game means worldwide visibility, numerous international guests, increased tourism and high economic value across the city. We're looking forward to an incredible game and an ongoing successful partnership with the league, as we continue to strengthen the presence of American football throughout the state.”

NFL expanding to eight international games for 2025 season

Goodell revealed in November that the league plans to play eight international games in 2025. Those games are set to take place in London, Spain, Brazil, Mexico City, potentially Ireland, and of course Germany.

The idea of international NFL games is not universally popular. Some NFL figures, like former player JJ Watt, have criticized the playing surface in some international stadiums.

It will be fascinating to see which teams the NFL decides to send to Berlin in 2025.