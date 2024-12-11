The NFL made a huge announcement on the morning of Dec. 11, as they put a 13-year contract extension in place with Nike. This means that Nike will continue to be the league's official uniform partner, while also helping the league overseas by promoting athletes in key markets and helping prevent leg and foot injuries.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke highly of Nike ahead of their contract extension in an interview with Sports Business Journal.

“We like to partner with the best of the best, and I think Nike's proved that they are,” Goodell said. “I think as a sports brand I think they’re seen as the top of the chain.”

Nike is working with multiple sports as their official uniform partner, and it should have come as no surprise that they would get a deal renewed with the NFL. Other than the uniforms, the deal also includes Nike helping with development camps, team activations abroad, flag football, and the league’s international player pathway program.

Roger Goodell looking to make the NFL global

One of Roger Goodell's main goals is to make the NFL worldwide, while also creating a safe space for players to compete and have the best treatment.

“We agree we want to make football global,” Goodell said. “We agree that we want to make players safer, healthier, and perform at the highest possible levels. We agree that we want to get the kids playing the game. We agree that we want to promote our players, and support our players in what they're doing. So all those things, that when you have that iconic brand, Nike, is behind that with the NFL, we think that's a powerful combination.”

Nike will definitely be able to help the NFL in that department with the work they've done for over a long period of time.