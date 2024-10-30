Nike launched its #Yardrunners initiative back in 2020 with the goal of recognizing HBCU alumni who “ran the yard” and had a significant influence on their campus. The campaign has since persisted by releasing a number of HBCU-themed collections every year, which include clothing and footwear that honor HBCUs. The newest release are sneakers in honor of HBCU homecoming season designed by style expert Kahlana Barfield Brown.

“At Nike, we are committed to deepening our relationships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, working together with schools who share a long legacy in developing the next generation of athletes and global changemakers,” Nike previously told Blavity.

Bartfield Brown promoted the sneakers in a new video via Instagram. She says that this collaboration pays homage to Black culture and her alma mater, Howard University. This drop comes just as Howard celebrated its centennial homecoming.

“Launching my own sneaker for the culture and announcing it right where it all began—at my alma mater, THE MECCA, during my class reunion and the 100th anniversary of Howard Homecoming. That’s divine timing. HBCU pride runs deep,” wrote Barfield Brown.

Bartfield Brown is one of the leading forces in the fashion industry, but before she took the fashion world by storm, she was a student in the School of Communications at Howard University. During her time at Howard, she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism in 2004. While working at InStyle, Bartfield Brown started working as an intern and eventually moved her way up to fashion editor before moving on to other opportunities. This isn’t her first collaboration with a major brand; she has designed and created 120 pieces for Future Collective, a line of apparel and accessories at Target.

As part of Howard’s centennial celebration, her brand announced the launch of a collaboration between Howard University and the Jordan Brand while hosting a Yardrunner’s party.