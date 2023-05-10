The NFL is throwing its massive fan base some breadcrumbs before the league releases the full 2023-24 schedule Thursday night, according to their PR guy, Brian McCarthy.

The international matchups will be announced on Wednesday, May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN, and the inaugural Black Friday game will be revealed on Amazon the same day. Other key games will be revealed on Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings on the 10th and the Today Show and Good Morning America on the 11th.

A reminder that there will be announcements of select games, including the International slate, beginning tomorrow am in advance of the full reveal Thursday night pic.twitter.com/HkJ9ovwhUJ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 9, 2023

This is just good business by the NFL. Although they already have their fans on the hook, buying some goodwill with some schedule “spoilers” is smart considering the occasional bad optics that plague Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league. People will now be talking before the schedule is officially set for all 32 teams.

The potential matchup for the first ever Black Friday game is particularity interesting. Will that feature two middling teams as Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football have been known to do, or will the NFL be willing to take another big Sunday showdown away on the week of Thanksgiving? After a full day of football, food and family, it might be prudent to just schedule a modest matchup while everyone recovers from Thursday.

The international slate of games will also be intriguing as the league continues to drum up speculation for an overseas expansion team. Regardless, the NFL has succeeded in spreading the sport all across the world. Five teams have already been confirmed to be “home teams” for these clashes. The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play a game in Germany while the Buffalo Bills, among others, will be in London.

Fans will not have to ponder these possibilities much longer, as the near-four month wait for next season will feel far less grueling after the next couple days when the NFL schedule is released.