Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's 10-yard touchdown toss to rookie wideout Ladd McConkey set off a wild sequence of events in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After Los Angeles failed to convert a two-point conversion, Chargers wideout Josh Palmer fought Raiders cornerback Jack Jones, with several other members from both sides jumping in.

Palmer and Jones were both ejected, via uSTADIUM.

Both teams looked frustrated after a largely uneventful contest offensively. However, Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh's squad emerged victorious in his return to the NFL.

Las Vegas lost the turnover battle 3-0, and its running game was ineffective. The Raiders rushed for just 71 yards compared to 176 by the Chargers. Quarterback Gardner Minshew, though, sported a higher passer rating (95.1) compared to Herbert (92.5).

Both the Raiders and Chargers have plenty to figure out

Although it was only one game, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce trusts his defense more than the offense. With Las Vegas down 16-10 and eight minutes left on 4th-and-1 from the Chargers' 43, the 45-year-old punted the ball away. Although the Raiders were struggling offensively, it was still an eyebrow-raising decision as the team attempted to mount a comeback.

Pierce explained his reasoning post-game, via the club's YouTube channel.

“Yeah, just I mean, field position. Defensively, we got we wanted, we got 'em backed up,” Pierce explained. “We had three timeouts…but they broke off a long run, and that was it.”

Las Vegas pinned Los Angeles down to its own eight-yard-line, but Chargers tailback J.K. Dobbins had a 61-yard-scamper to set up Herbert's touchdown.

Next time, Pierce may think about playing the aggressive move over the field position game. At the same time, Los Angeles' underwhelming passing game was what kept the Raiders in the contest in the first place. Herbert finished with just 144 yards, which won't be enough against superior teams.