Only two more games stand in the way of Super Bowl LVIII. Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes all have the opportunity to etch their teams in the annals of NFL history. However, they still need to get past the championship games in order to do so. There have been a lot of predictions about the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers. New York Jets legend Mark Sanchez had to give his take on the matter, via The Dan Patrick Show.

“I think San Fran has the advantage. This is the year the Bills should have caught KC and this is the year Lamar Jackson has to handle business at home once again. I can see San Fran and Baltimore handling this thing. You never want to bet against Mahomes, and I might regret it, but if I gotta pick I'm going with San Fran. vs. Baltimore,” Mark Sanchez declared.

Mark Sanchez likes 49ers and Ravens over Chiefs and Lions

The former Jets quarterback had more reservations than just betting against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. He also noted how Dan Campbell's Lions have the ability to do what it takes to do something against the 49ers. However, he further stressed that hungry players like Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Chase Young among others will have to contain Jared Goff for their Super Bowl LVIII hopes to come alive.

Sanchez is also not against the idea of Eminem walking the Lions out when they play in Las Vegas. He knows a lot of individuals from Detroit will flock to Allegiant Stadium.

The Jets legend also likes the Ravens' chances of winning it all this year. He likes how Lamar Jackson has been producing gor the squad and might continue to do so. Against one of the tougher defenses in the Houston Texans, he was able to come up big. Jackson passed for 16 completions on 22 attempts which got them 152 passing yards and two touchdowns. When no weapon was available, he took matters into his own hands. This got him 100 rushing yards and two trips to the end zone with just 11 carries.

