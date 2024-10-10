Marshawn Lynch always enjoyed the spotlight when he was a power running back in the NFL, often running over tacklers as he went “Beast Mode” when he carried the ball. He was at his best during the seven years he played with the Seattle Seahawks throughout his 12-year career. His playing career has been over since the 2019 season, but Lynch is thinking about a bold move for his future.

Lynch is considering a potential run for mayor in his hometown of Oakland. The website Politico.com recently quoted Lynch as telling a confidant is a possibility.

In the article, Lynch compared his potential political style to that of the one that the late actor/comedian Bernie Mac employed in the movie “Head of State.”

“Do you remember when Bernie Mac was walking through, when he was slapping the s— out of everybody?” Lynch asked. “That’s how I would be coming through there … slapping the s— out of everybody, like, ‘Get your s— together.’ ”

Lynch recently raised his profile when he played a key role on ESPN's GameDay when the college football pregame show came to Berkeley, California prior to the Miami-California game last weekend. That was the first time the show had ever been to the California campus and Lynch was notable throughout the show.

Political problems for current Oakland mayor

The city of Oakland has been hit hard by recent events, and the residents of the city are considering a recall of mayor Sheng Thao.

The city has had multiple issues with crime and corruption. The FBI recently raided Thao's home and California governor Gavin Newsom has intervened by sending law enforcement and prosecutorial resources to the city.

In addition to those issues, the city has lost all of is major league sports teams. The Raiders left Oakland and moved to Las Vegas, while the Golden State Warriors left their long-time home in Oakland and went across the bridge to San Francisco. The Athletics played their last game in Oakland in September and will play in Sacramento while a new stadium is planned for Las Vegas.

Newsom said he was privy to information regarding the desires of Oakland residents, and that they are looking for a mayor who is familiar with the political process and knows the ins and outs of getting an agenda approved.

While that does not match Marshawn Lynch's qualifications, Newsom noted that the running back is extremely popular in Oakland. He has a 43 percent approval rating and just 7 percent of the voters disapprove of Lynch