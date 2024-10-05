With ESPN's College GameDay in Berkeley for the first time ever, California football fans were hyped. They were so excited that they broke down ESPN's barricades overnight before filming began. On behalf of the Golden Bears, Cal was represented by BeastMode, Marshawn Lynch, to be the guest picker on College GameDay. Former Alabama football coach and ESPN co-host Nick Saban kept it a buck with Lynch about the Seattle Seahawks' infamous decision (by Pete Carroll) to pass the ball instead of giving it to Lynch.

“Marshawn, we may disagree on our pick today, but I'm telling you, man. Fourth and 1 in the Super Bowl at the one, I'm giving your ass the ball! You are getting the ball!”

California football hosts the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes. The contest begins at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Pete Carroll, Seahawks will never live down the Lynch, Super Bowl blunder

In one of the most infamous plays in Super Bowl history, with the ball on the one-yard line against the New England Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks opted to throw the ball, resulting in an interception by Malcolm Butler. Russell Wilson has never been the same. Lynch, who was already one of the most beloved players in the NFL, can't go anywhere without it coming up. And Pete Carroll, well, the roasts still haven't stopped.

Carroll retired after the 2023 season. He had been the head coach and vice president of football operations from 2010 to 2023. Perhaps a change of leadership is what was needed for the Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith recently explained the differences between Carroll and new head coach Mike Macdonald while on the Rich Eisen Show.

“A lot less shoot offs, with Coach Carroll we’d always compete in the meetings and stuff everyday,” Smith said. “Coach Macdonald is straight forward. When we come into the meeting room he has his slides up there, he’s going through bullet points, really walking us through the week and just how we want to prepare. The type of team we’re facing, what it’s going to take to win.”

The Seahawks are 3-1 to start the season and face the New York Giants in Week 5 on Sunday, October 6 at 4:25 p.m. EST.