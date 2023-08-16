People tend to take sides when it comes to issues that concern celebrities. A massive influx of support comes from the general public to show how they care about an NFL player's well-being. This is exactly what happened to Michael Oher after Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy allegedly tricked him into signing a conservatorship. The inspiration for The Blind Side got a warm amount of fans to welcome him.

Michael Oher had just expected another book signing event with a couple of people attending. Instead, he was greeted by a huge line of individuals waiting to get their copies of The Blind Side. The event and signing at Off Square Books were captured by Jake Thompson of On 3 Sports.

The bookstore was packed and a long line even extended up to the parking lot of the venue. There has still been no sighting of the former NFL player nor the author on the premises.

Although, a lot of these people may be riding the hype train surrounding Michael Oher and his issues with Sean Tuohy's family. Notably, the ex-NFL player alleges that he did not get a single penny from the movie. More than that, the family also apparently lied to him about being adopted. Instead, he signed a conservatorship that allowed the Tuohy family to profit from his name, image, and likeness.

Nothing is set in stone and there has not been a lot of investigation since the debacle. Petitions and statements have been made but the courts will be the ones to decide on the matter.