The drama between former NFL player Michael Oher and the Tuohy family has got more messy. SJ Tuohy's comments and Sean Tuohy blasting Oher's public statement were only some of the responses. This public relations mess boiled down to two things. It was both the issue of conservatorship and the profit that the family earned for The Blind Side.

The battle between Michael Oher and Sean Tuohy's family will no longer just be through exchanging public statements. Rather, it is going through the court of law as both sides petitioned against one another. The NFL player still felt like he was lied to and that he should have received more from the family. Although, the family posited that they thought and acted otherwise when talking about the profits from The Blind Side. They outlined it in a latest statement through their lawyer, via TMZ.

The statement disclosed that “Over the years, the Tuohys have given Mr. Oher an equal cut of every penny received from ‘The Blind Side.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Apparently, there were also efforts to fulfill the wants of the former NFL player. It was outlined in the document where it said, “Even recently when Mr. Oher started to threaten them about what he would do unless they paid him an eight-figure windfall, and, as part of that shakedown effort refused to cash the small profit checks from the Tuohys, they still deposited Mr. Oher’s equal share into a trust account they set up for his son.”

The courts will be the one to decide which of the two parties were correct all along.