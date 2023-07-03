For his work with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick is oftentimes considered the greatest NFL head coach of all time. But Michael Vick doesn't believe in that narrative. When he looks at NFL history, Vick considers a coach not named Belichick to be the GOAT.

Instead, Vick chose current Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as his coaching goat, via the It Needed to Be Said podcast. While Belichick might have more rings, Vick believes Reid is the better overall coach.

“He might be the greatest coach of all time, Vick said of Reid. “You don't have to win as many championships to be considered. I love that man to death. Like for real, I'd do anything for you.”

Vick may be a little biased in his assesment as he worked with Reid during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles. The QB won Comeback Player of the Year in 2010 with Reid as his head coach. But outside of just working with Vick, Reid has plenty on his resume for him to earn GOAT coaching status.

Reid has been a head coach since 1999, joining the Chiefs after a 14-year run with the Eagles. Over his entire coaching career, Reid's teams hold a 247-138-1 record. Reid is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a former Coach of the Year.

Bill Belichick might have 298 wins, three Coach of the Year awards and six Super Bowls under his belt. However, Michael Vick is still taking Andy Reid. Reid will look to prove Vick right as the Chiefs look to take down another Super Bowl.