NFL rule changes typically come with a fair share of criticism. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is the latest NFL figure to voice their displeasure on the league’s new kickoff rule.

League owners approved a new rule to allow teams to call a fair catch on a kickoff or the kick after a safety and start with the ball on the 25-yard line. Reid thinks continued rule changes will eventually turn football into a different sport.

“My thing is, where does it stop right? We start taking pieces and we’ll see how this goes. But you don’t want to take too many pieces away or you’ll be playing flag football,” Reid said.

Reid isn’t the only head coach who seems to be opposed to the rule. Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he didn’t want to get into his “personal thoughts” on the change and that the team will adjust accordingly.

The Chiefs don’t utilize the kickoff to much of their advantage last season, but they don’t need to with the offense they possess. Kansas City ranked 29th in yards per kick return in 2022.

Andy Reid has been around the game of football for a long time and has coached in the NFL for over 30 years. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that he doesn’t agree with every rule change that the league makes, even if it’s another tweak to the kickoff.

The Chiefs could be the first team to utilize the new rule when they open the 2023 NFL season against the Detroit Lions.