Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has been enjoying time in more spotlight than usual lately, thanks to the release of the “A'One,” her first signature shoe with Nike. The original “Pink A'ura” colorway sold out within minutes of hitting the virtual shelves, and no one was more proud than Wilson's parents. A'ja's parents Roscoe and Eva were involved every step of the shoe's launch, and now her father is being vocal about his thoughts on the impact his daughter's shoe has had on female athletes and basketball as a whole.

“The ins and outs of it, it's exciting,” Roscoe began. “It's been a labor of love with A'ja getting them out. Then getting them to kids — kids who need them, and kids who want to play in them. It's been fun, we've been having a blast.”

Wilson's parents weren't alone in beaming with pride over her accomplishments. The Aces even threw “A'One Night” in her honor on May 6, which saw everyone from all her Vegas teammates to her former college head coach Dawn Staley don the bold pink sneakers.

“It blows us away,” Roscoe continued. “I'm at a game watching A'ja [Wilson] play, and the players on her team, on the other teams against A'ja, [are wearing them]. That's amazing. It's kind of like the Michael Jordan thing, you know?”

Article Continues Below

In the weeks that followed, the popularity of Wilson's shoes grew rapidly around the league. Chicago Sky standouts Kamilla Cardoso, Courtney Vandersloot, and Michawla Onyenwere were seen in the Indigo version on May 31, as were Connecticut Sun legend Tina Charles and Atlanta Dream star Brittney Griner.

Dream star and Wilson's former South Carolina teammate Allisha Gray has stood out for debuting three different pairs of A'Ones so far in the 2025 WNBA season, which Gray has hilariously trolled online fans about.

“It's surreal that another player would have on my daughter's shoes,” Roscoe concluded. “Wearing them because they want to wear them, not because they have to.”

The sneakers haven't only permeated women's sports, though. Wilson's partner and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo was seen rocking the Pink colorway before it was publicly released and the Pearl White on the court on April 11. Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton was also spotted in a pink pair in April.