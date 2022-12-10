By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

News broke early on Saturday morning about the New Orleans Saints and Cam Jordan facing fines from the NFL for an alleged fake injury he picked up in the fourth quarter of the Saints Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While that’s a big piece of news in its own right, it appears as if it has led to some beef among NFL reporters Mike Florio and Adam Schefter.

Florio initially broke the news of this story, with Schefter chiming in about a half hour later with more specifics of the fines. However, the same details Schefter included were in the story that Florio tweeted out on the ProFootballTalk Twitter account, prompting Florio to fire a shot at Schefter for breaking the story over 30 minutes after Florio had initially broken it.

The NFL was serious about the December 2 memo regarding fake injuries. How serious? The league has levied $550,000 in fines for an allegedly fake Cam Jordan injury in the fourth quarter on Monday night. https://t.co/OohF6U32fZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 10, 2022

I don't mind not getting credit, @AdamSchefter, when it's a race to Twitter after we all get the same text from the same "sources." But we had a story posted on this for at least a half hour. https://t.co/NBSvbwg1yT — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 10, 2022

While Schefter is regarded as the leading figure for breaking NFL news in the media nowadays, it’s not uncommon for other reporters to come across the news first, but simply not get the recognition they deserve. That’s because Schefter has built a reputation of being the first guy to report breaking news, so many people just pay attention to what he has to say, rather than what other reporters have to say, figuring Schefter will get to it eventually.

There’s nothing wrong with that, but it is important to give credit where credit is due, and that’s exactly what Mike Florio is asking for here. Schefter tweeting out the details of the fines is perfectly OK, but he should give credit to Florio, who came across the information first. Either way, there may be some beef among these big name reporters, which was an unexpectedly interesting piece of this strange Saints story.