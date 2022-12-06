By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Tom Brady pulled a rabbit out of a hat Monday night to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an improbable 17-16 come-from-behind victory over the New Orleans Saints at home. Emotions were through the roof for the Buccaneers, including, of course, Tom Brady, who let out an almost primal NSFW scream as he ran off the field after it was all said and done in Week 13.

Down by 13 with less than nine minutes in regulation and by six points with and by six points with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Brady led the Buccaneers to a comeback victory that has become a signature of the future Hall of Famer quarterback. Brady and the Buccaneers cut the lead down to six with a touchdown reception by tight end Cade Otton at the three-minute mark. Then they once again found the end zone with a touchdown catch by rookie running back Rachaad White with just three seconds remaining. Kicker Ryan Succop would ice the deal with an extra-point make to complete the comeback win for the Buccaneers, who improved back to .500 with a 6-6 record.

It was actually not the most efficient of performances from Brady, who went only 36 of 54 for two touchdowns and an interception, but he stepped up when the Buccaneers needed him the most, showing why he is still one of the best players in the league even at age 45.

Winners of three games in their last four outings, the Buccaneers will be playing the San Francisco 49ers next in Week 14 on the road.