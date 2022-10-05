The Miami Dolphins were at the center of much controversy in recent weeks with regards to the well-being of franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Amid louder calls from fans and pundits for teams and the NFL to protect their players, Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins have already ruled out Tagovailoa ahead of their Week 5 clash against the New York Jets.

However, it seems as if the Dolphins’ decision to not allow the 24-year old QB to suit up was not influenced by “outside optics”. The Dolphins, perhaps, have learned their lesson and are now playing the long game with Tagovailoa, who will now be given ample time to recuperate.

According to David Furones, beat reporter for Sun Sentinel, McDaniel and the Dolphins organization are placing Tagovailoa’s recovery as their number one priority.

“My job should start and end with what’s the best thing for the team and everyone involved,” McDaniel said.

Still, it’s not difficult to put the pieces of the puzzle together. The Dolphins questionably allowed Tua Tagovailoa to return after being obviously dazed following a hit to the head in the Dolphins’ Week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills. In addition, despite Tagovailoa’s ankle and back problems leading up to their Week 4 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dolphins still allowed him to suit up. Tagovailoa proceeded to suffer a violent hit that required hospitalization, which worried the entire NFL world.

The Dolphins needed to hold Tagovailoa out, not only for the 24-year old’s sake, but also for the organization to escape further scrutiny.

Thankfully, Mike McDaniel revealed that Tagovailoa suffered “nothing more serious than a concussion”. They will hope that the considerable wear and tear their QB1 has suffered in recent weeks won’t lead to any long-term complications. In the meantime, McDaniel is confident that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could do an admirable job filling in for the injured starter.