Published November 20, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr is easily the hottest NFL free agent in the market right now. The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is coming off a torn ACL injury, but many teams are still angling to grab the star. Last season proved that OBJ is still able to make an impact for a contending team in the playoffs.

Now, it seems like the star free agent is starting his hunt by meeting with two familiar faces from the NFC East. Odell Beckham Jr is set to meet with the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, league sources told Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The meeting will take place after this week’s Thanksgiving holidays.

As of the moment, only the Cowboys and the Giants are the teams known to have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr. However, over the course of the last few months, more and more NFL teams have been rumored to be interested in the start wide receiver

The Cowboys’ interest in Odell Beckham Jr is as clear as day. Owner Jerry Jones has openly praised the star wide receiver, encouraging him to go to Dallas. Beckham Jr would be an instant upgrade over most of their current wide receiver group, and would greatly help their chances to go deep in the playoffs.

The Giants, on the other hand, make an intriguing case for Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver first made a name for himself in the Big Apple. Unfortunately, less than a year after signing an extension, OBJ was traded to the Cleveland Browns. This could be a chance for both player and team to mend old wounds.