Rihanna will perform at Super Bowl LVII this February, and the global superstar somewhat interestingly dropped a trailer for the first-ever performance to be sponsored by Apple Music on Friday.

Officially titled as the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, the performance will be telecast and produced by DPS, in the first year that Pepsi won’t sponsor the show.

With exactly one month to go until the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna released the trailer just a day before the NFL Playoffs are set to kick off.

The trailer itself features a spotlight on a black background as a montage of media voices complain about how long it’s been since the sensation dropped new music: “It’s been 2,190 days… It’s been over six years… Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for… The last album we got from Rihanna was ‘Anti’ in 2016.”

While the voices blur and the video cuts, Rihanna walks towards the camera, posing in a Grinch-like fluffy green jacket. Just as the voices become impossible to understand, the sound stops, the camera cuts to black, and Rihanna puts a finger to her lips as a brief snippet from her hit song “Needed Me” plays.

The full trailer can be watched below:

It seems that the trailer is promoting both her Super Bowl performance as well as new music, although Rihanna said at a Savage x Fenty lingerie show back in November that the two were distinctly separate.

“Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” she said, according to Variety. “The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work.'”

The Super Bowl is set to be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ on Feb. 12.

Last year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured a star-studded crew including Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige, and won three Creative Arts Emmys in the process.

It’s big shoes to fill for Rihanna, but the nine-time Grammy award winning singer should be up to the challenge.