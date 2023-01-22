The Kansas City Chiefs made it to the AFC Championship Game once again, but not without a scare. Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the win against the Jacksonville Jaguars but it isn’t expected to impact him moving forward.

Mahomes should be good to go for the Chiefs in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. His X-rays came back negative and another test shows that his injury won’t hold him out of next weekend’s game.

Schefter writes that an MRI showed that Mahomes “suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, per league source. ‘Nothing more than that,’ said one source.”

Mahomes’ injury forced Chad Henne into the game but the Chiefs’ backup ended up playing a big part in the 27-20 win. He threw a touchdown pass in Mahomes’ absence. Travis Kelce had a huge game with 14 catches, 98 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes completed 22 of his 30 passing attempts for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Although Henne provided some clutch play, the Chiefs will need Mahomes healthy if they want to get back to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will face either the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Getting either rematch will be very interesting to see. Whether they host the game or travel to the neutral site in Atlanta, Patrick Mahomes will be ready.