The Los Angeles Rams had a shockingly disappointing season in 2022, failing to come even remotely close to staging a Super Bowl defense. With an important offseason looming as the Rams look to recapture their former dominance, some big moves have to be made from the front office. Sean McVay is set to return amid TV rumors, so the Rams will need to supply him with a winning roster this offseason.

With the “F**k them picks” mentality having backfired on the Rams, free agency becomes even more crucial. The Rams are without a first-round pick in 2023, and their only picks within the first five rounds are their own second and third-round selections. That means immediate help may be limited in terms of rookie production, unless they find some late-round diamonds.

The Rams had some glaring weaknesses in 2022. Their passing attack ranked 27th in the NFL, with Matthew Stafford hobbled, Allen Robinson failing to get acclimated, and their offensive line being crippled with injuries. Les Snead has to right the ship in 2023, as there’s still plenty of talent on both sides of the Rams’ roster. In order to rebound and reach the playoffs again, these three players should be early Rams offseason targets in NFL free agency.

3. Mike McGlinchey – San Francisco 49ers, OT

The Los Angeles Rams will likely look to invest at least something into the offensive line. While they still believe in their core of players, the injuries they sustained throughout the season in the trenches were too much to overcome. One area they could look to upgrade in is at offensive tackle.

49ers’ OT Mike McGlinchey is coming off his best season in the NFL and could hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason. The Rams should be taking a long look at the 27-year-old, who started all 17 games for their rivals this season. McGlinchey could be a great addition for LA as they look to supply Matthew Stafford with additional protection after an injury-riddled campaign in 2022.

The former first-round pick has played in 69 games, making 35 starts throughout his career. He took a big leap in 2022, and he could be a big difference-maker for the Rams if they’re able to secure his services.

2. Cory Littleton – Carolina Panthers, LB

A reunion with Cory Littleton could be just what the Rams need to improve the linebackers’ department. Littleton didn’t have the best season with the Carolina Panthers, featuring in 15 games and starting seven, but perhaps returning to LA could be exactly what he needs in order to rediscover his best form.

Littleton would be familiar with the system in LA, having spent four seasons with the Rams, including his lone Pro Bowl campaign back in 2018, during which he recorded 125 tackles and had a career-high 4.0 sacks with 13 pass defenses. Littleton may not be the same player he was four seasons ago, but he could provide some depth at the position as Ernest Jones continues to develop, lining up opposite Bobby Wagner.

1. Mecole Hardman – Kansas City Chiefs, WR

If Mecole Hardman doesn’t return to the Chiefs, the Rams could be an intriguing landing spot for the blazing-fast wideout. Hardman only featured in eight games for the Chiefs in 2022 and could hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. While the Rams will bring back Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson next year, adding the speed and deep threat that is Hardman could open up the offense for LA.

Robinson barely found his footing in Los Angeles during his debut season with the Rams. Adding Hardman to the mix alongside him, Kupp, and Tutu Atwell, as well as Tyler Higbee, could help all the aforementioned players get better looks on offense.

Hardman had a career-low 25 receptions in 2022, but he’s shown time and time again the difference he can make in KC’s offense. Adding an explosive weapon like him to the mix in Los Angeles could help kickstart an offense that scored just 18.1 points per game, 27th in the NFL.