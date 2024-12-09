The Detroit Lions continue to lead the NFL in 2024. While still tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the league, the Lions are now the leaders on-air as their Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers set a new viewership record.

The Dec. 5 Lions-Packers game at Ford Field brought in 17.29 views on Amazon Prime Video, setting a new regular season streaming record, per NBC Sports. The record was previously held by the Week 4 Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, which was also streamed on Prime Video.

Those who tuned into the game watched as the Lions pulled off a thrilling 34-31 victory off the foot of Jake Bates' game-winning 35-yard field goal. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell stole the show late in the game with his gutsy fourth-down play call in the final two minutes to seal the win.

Amid one of their most successful seasons in franchise history, the Lions are proving to be one of the most popular teams in the league. Largely due to their Campbell-led play style, Detroit has gained the support of several new fans as they have simultaneously received more prime-time opportunities.

Remaining NFL live-streamed games

The majority of the NFL's most-streamed games come from Thursday Night Football, which is exclusively streamed on Prime Video. Sunday Night Football also streamed on Peacock, though it can also be found on the traditional NBC channel. The same can be said for Monday Night Football, which is broadcast on ESPN but available to stream in the ESPN app.

Aside from the remainder of the Thursday Night Football games, the next NFL games set to be exclusively streamed will be on Christmas Day, when Netflix will broadcast two games. The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will play at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. Due to the magnitude of the holiday, both of those games have a good chance of breaking the current Lions-Packers record.

Christmas will mark the NFL's debut on Netflix. The platform has increased its presence in the live-streaming sports world in 2024, most notably with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event on Nov. 15. The fight was viewed by over 60 million people and infamously caused problems with the Netflix servers, causing many to be worried about similar issues during NFL games.