The Detroit Lions improved to 12-1 on the season Thursday, beating the Green Bay Packers 34-31 in the game of the year. With the win, the Lions tied a franchise record with their 11th win in a row. They also became the first team in the NFL this season to clinch a playoff berth. But it did not come easy.

There were four lead changes in the second half alone. Packers running back Josh Jacobs remained hot, scoring three touchdowns. But once again, Lions head coach Dan Campbell showed his stones, going for it on fourth down time and again. In fact, Detroit scored two touchdowns on fourth down during the game.

The game was ultimately decided by a different fourth down, though. With the game tied at 31, the Lions faced a 4th-and-1 at Green Bay's 21-yard line with just 43 seconds remaining. Normal convention says you kick the field goal, take the lead, and play defense.

But Campbell does not subscribe to normal convention. Instead, he gambled and went for it.

Expand Tweet

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was stepped on by his center. He nearly fell and barely got the handoff to David Montgomery, who once again balled out. Somehow, the exchange happened and the veteran tailback scampered for seven yards and a first down. That set up the chip-shot field goal for the win at the gun.

Had the Lions failed to convert, the Packers would have been sitting pretty, tied, with the ball looking for the game-winning field goal.

It was even more incredible knowing the previous fourth down blew up in the Lions face. Detroit went for it on 4th-and-1 at their own 30-yard line and failed. That led to the Packers taking the lead in the fourth quarter, 28-24.

Yet, Campbell was not to be deterred. His ballsy call sent fans into a tizzy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan summed it up perfectly.

“I don’t want to hear a fucking peep out of anyone about 4th downs anymore,” Section 344 Lions wrote. “Two 4th-down touchdowns. And a 4th-down conversion to literally win the game / not give them the ball back. Best coach in the NFL. Has created an unbelievable identity/culture & plays to it.”

There is no denying that the Lions have taken on the identity of their head coach. He embodies the city, and its people. It is a perfect storm. And when there is this much talent, combined with no fear, the rest of the NFL best watch out. Your father's Detroit Lions are a thing of the past.