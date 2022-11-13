Published November 13, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr. is about to make his return to the NFL after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl last year. The 30-year-old has an idea of where he will be headed but is still weighing options.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, there are five teams in the running to sign Beckham and the former Pro Bowler wants to make his decision by the end of the month.

“Odell Beckham Jr. would like to whittle down his current list of potential teams — which includes the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers — as soon as possible and have a decision by the end of this month, league sources told ESPN,” writes Schefter.

The two teams that were at the end of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes last season, the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, are now out of the running amid disappointing campaigns. The teams he is considering are all squads with solid chances to post winning records at the end of the year and make the playoffs.

The Bills offer a very promising situation, as Beckham could team up with one of the best offenses in the league and his friend Von Miller as he pursues another ring. Teaming up with Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs is certainly an intriguing option, as is joining a star-studded offense with the 49ers. In addition to joining Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on the Cowboys, Beckham could also return to the Giants, a move he has teased online several times.

Wherever Beckham chooses to go will benefit from his passion for the game and the talent that he can add to an offense.