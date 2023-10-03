The ManningCast is a gift that just keeps on giving. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were back at it Monday night, and one of the memorable moments of the broadcast happened when the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback took a hilarious dig at both the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants — but with a Taylor Swift flavor.

Eli Manning: “Is Taylor Swift not at this game? I thought she goes to MetLife for all the New York games." Peyton Manning: “If she was at this game, she left." 🤣pic.twitter.com/0iXn35LHQP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 3, 2023

It was just a night before this Seahawks-Giants game that the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets played against each other at MetLife Stadium. (The Giants and the Jets share the same home stadium.) Taylor Swift was in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs go up against the Zach Wilson-led Jets, who ultimately fell short of pulling off an upset win over the reigning Super Bowl champions. If anything, the Chiefs vs. Jets showdown looked so much more competitive and entertaining than what the Seahawks vs. Giants tilt turned out to be.

The Seahawks blew out the Giants, 24-3. Even New York fans headed for the exits before the fourth quarter even started. Seattle had an 11-point lead by the end of the first half, as the Giants struggled to get it together on either side of the field. In other words, the game was not one that left a good taste in the mouth of football fans, who just wanted to see a competitive battle.

At the same time, tuning in to the ManningCast made the Seahawks vs. Giants contest much more bearable for football fans. Peyton and Eli always make for a fun viewing experience with their great mix of football expertise and brand of comedy.