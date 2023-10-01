The Seattle Seahawks will head to East Rutherford to meet the New York Giants at the Meadowlands. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Seahawks-Giants prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Seahawks defeated the Carolina Panthers 37-27 in Week 3. Initially, they trailed 13-12 at halftime. But the Hawks had a great second half as Geno Smith led the comeback. Significantly, he went 23 for 36 with 296 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kenneth Walker rushed 18 times for 97 yards while catching three passes for 59 yards. Likewise, Zach Charbonnet rushed nine times for 46 yards. DK Metcalf caught six passes for 112 yards. Additionally, Noah Fant had four receptions for 41 yards. The Hawks persevered despite going 3 for 13 on third down. Also, they committed eight penalties. The defense had three sacks.

The Giants lost 30-12 to the San Francisco 49ers. Initially, it looked like the Giants might have a chance. But things fell apart in the second quarter. Significantly, Daniel Jones went 22 for 32 with 137 yards and an interception. Matt Breida rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Darius Slayton had three catches for 32 yards. Darren Waller had three receptions on seven targets for 20 yards. Unfortunately, the Giants committed a turnover and six penalties. They also lost time of possession 39:10 to 20:50.

The series is tied 10-10. However, the Seahawks won the last matchup 27-13 last season. While the Giants are 6-4 at home against the Hawks, Seattle has won the last three battles at the Meadowlands.

The Giants will be without offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and likely without their best running back, Saquon Barkley.

Here are the Seahawks-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Giants Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -1.5 (-110)

New York Giants: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants Week 4

TV: ABC and ESPN

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are gelling on offense. Now, they hope to keep their momentum going as they head into the Meadowlands. Of course, it always starts with Smith and the passing game.

Smith has passed for 736 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception while completing 68.9 percent of his passes. Meanwhile, Walker has rushed 47 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Chaarbonnet has rushed 16 times for 73 yards. Likewise, Metcalf has caught 15 passes for 234 yards and one score. Tyler Lockett currently had 13 catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has had mixed results. First, Bobby Wagner has 18 solo tackles. Jarran Reed has eight solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Julian Love has 21 solo tackles. Tre Brown has nine solo tackles with one sack and an interception. Yet, he may not play, as he suffered a concussion last weekend. The defense will face a hobbled New York offense this weekend.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if the offense can continue to thrive. Ultimately, they also need the defense to avoid making big plays, and they need to hit Jones.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants need to do a better job of protecting Jones. Likewise, they also have to establish the running game. It might be difficult to do without Barkley, but they have to figure out a way.

Jones has passed for 562 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 64.9 percent completion percentage. Additionally, he has rushed 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Barkley has rushed 29 times for 114 yards and a score while catching nine passes for 41 yards in two games. Unfortunately, he likely won't play, and Breida must take the reps.

But the Giants have some weapons at their disposal they can implement on the offensive side. Ultimately, Waller has 12 receptions for 132 yards but has not scored with the Giants yet. Slayton has nine receptions for 109 yards, but he also has yet to score this season. Therefore, the offense needs them both to give them a jolt.

The defense has 1.5 sacks. Yet, they do not have an interception yet. Bobby Okereke has 15 solo tackles to lead the team. Xavier McKinney has added 13 solo tackles. Thus, look for these two to be all over the field as they try and power up the defense.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Then, they need to force Smith to pass.

Final Seahawks-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Giants are in desperate need of a win. However, they are also battered and bruised. It is safer to go with the healthier team that has all their playmakers available. Therefore, the Hawks are the pick.

Final Seahawks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks: -1.5 (-110)