The NFL continues to crack down on gambling this offseason. Indianapolis Colts safety Isaiah Rodgers was recently slapped with a season-long suspension and Tennessee Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere also was issued a suspension for violating the league's gambling policy. Now, even more players have been hit with punishment, and it includes Rashod Berry of the Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Colts Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry and FA Demetrius Taylor have been suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season, the NFL announced.'

All three of these players have been suspended for the entire season for violating the policy, and earlier this offseason, another handful of players were hit with suspensions, most notably being Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams.

Over the last couple of seasons, a handful of players have been suspended for this, and Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is the biggest name after he sat out a year as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Updated list of player gambling suspensions the last 2 years: At least 1 year (bets on NFL):

– WR Calvin Ridley

– CB Isaiah Rodgers

– LB Rashod Berry

– DT Demetrius Taylor

– S CJ Moore

– WR Quintez Cephus

– DE Shaka Toney 6 games (non-NFL bets but done at work):

– OT Nicholas… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

The NFL also issued a statement following this suspension, and there could be more handed down over the next couple of months as the league tries to crack down hard on gambling. As the statement notes, Petit-Frere can participate in all offseason activities still, but the others can not.

NFL officially suspends three more players for the entire 2023 season and another for 6 games for violating the league’s gambling policy pic.twitter.com/lWpNIIdnIs — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 29, 2023

The Colts have now released both players, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. They can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 season, although it remains to be seen what their future holds.