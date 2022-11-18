Published November 18, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans may have earned a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, though the actions of offensive coordinator Todd Downing put a serious damper on the happy post-win feeling. Upon returning to Nashville, Downing was arrested for a DUI in the early morning hours on Friday.

Twitter reacted after the shocking arrest.

Looks like the Titans OC got into a little trouble this morning https://t.co/yml6EaS5Bu — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 18, 2022

He sure did. Todd Downing celebrated the Titans’ win over the Packers in just about the worst way possible, leaving fans and pundits shaking their heads.

It’s made even worse by the fact that Downing, who has been with the Titans since 2019 and has been the offensive coordinator since last year, didn’t utilize an organization-wide policy that could have helped him out of the mess he was in.

The Titans get free Lyft rides as an organization. Zero excuse for driving under the influence. Glad no one was hurt in all of this. — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) November 18, 2022

Downing could have easily used Lyft, or any other service to get himself home. As this Twitter user points out, the most important thing is that no one was harmed by the Titans offensive coordinators’ actions.

A league source reacted to the news of Todd Downing’s DUI arrest, saying the following in a statement, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

“Wow that hurts. He’s a dear friend of mine. Todd has done so much in this league winning souls for Christ: coaches and players. I know that’s tough for his family, and as a leader in that organization.”

Downing is a “dear friend” of the source who uttered this statement, who said that it has to be “tough for his family” and the Titans for this to occur.

There will surely be more updates on this as more details emerge about the arrest of Todd Downing.