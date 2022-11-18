Published November 18, 2022

By Tim Capurso

The Tennessee Titans earned a huge win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, thanks to a great effort from offensive coordinator Todd Downing and the team’s innovative offense.

Downing made the right decisions on the field Thursday night, but the same cannot be said off of it. The Titans offensive coordinator was shockingly arrested for a DUI after the win over the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Downing was reportedly speeding- and the arrest was officially confirmed via the Williamson County Sheriff, according to Rapoport. The Titans play-caller posted bond at around 7 in the morning.

According to the police report, Todd Downing was taken into custody at 4:39 A.M in the Nashville area. No further details are known at this time about his arrest.

Downing, 42, has been an NFL coach since the 2005 season. He started out as an offensive quality control coach for the Minnesota Vikings before eventually becoming a quarterbacks coach with the Detroit Lions in 2012.

In 2017, he made it into the offensive coordinator’s chair for the first time in his coaching career, calling plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Todd Downing has been with the Titans since the 2019 season. In 2021, Downing’s first year calling the plays for Tennessee, the offense ranked 15th in the NFL in points per game and 17th in total yards per game.

The offense has stumbled a bit in 2022, aa they have put up just over 19 points per contest. However, Downing has had to deal with the departure of star wide receiver AJ Brown as well as an injury to quarterback Ryan Tannehill, among other things.

Now, Downing is in some serious trouble for his actions following the Titans-Packers game.