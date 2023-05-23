The New Orleans Saints along with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders have flipped their votes regarding Thursday Night Football’s flex scheduling or ‘flexing’. This happened as the Broncos and Commanders initially disagreed with the proposition for flexing. Eventually, they would agree on a later vote, per Pro Football Talk.

More than that, the Broncos and Panthers crucially switched from their position to abstain. Both teams would then decide to agree to Thursday Night Football’s flexing schedule. With these votes in consideration, the NFL got the majority 24 votes they needed. Thursday Night Football will now have a flexed schedule due to the voting.

The flipped votes by these four teams were crucial. This is because if they had stayed with their initial positions, the proposition would not have pushed through. Twenty-four votes were the bare minimum in order for the flexing schedule to be approved and the NFL got exactly that number. No press releases have been made to indicate why the Saints, Broncos, Panthers, and Commanders made such a move. However, it could be a clear takeaway that they believe holes in this flexing issue could be fixed.

Thursday Night Football’s flexing allows matchups between Week 13 to 17 to be changed. Teams will be notified about changes at least 28 days prior to the schedule change. Games that are affected will be placed on Sunday night to fulfill the schedule. However, team schedules may only play two Thursday night games. Schedules outside of Weeks 13 to 17 that exceed two games may not avail of the flex option. The teams affected in these games are the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Saints.